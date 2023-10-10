You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at an all time low right now

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you’re looking to get yourself one of the best smartwatches around, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Samsung’s powerful wearable is durable, long-lasting, and has a comprehensive app suite to cater to all of your needs.

If the price was the only thing keeping you from picking one up, then we have good news. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is over $100 off if you go to Amazon right now. In fact, the smartwatch is at its lowest price ever at $395. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $395 ($104 off)

For 21% off, you’re getting a smartwatch that excels in multiple categories like battery life, health and fitness tracking, navigation, and more. And let’s not forget that the device looks quite stylish to boot.

Although this deal is happening on the same day as Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, it’s not a part of the event. That means you don’t need to be a Prime member to cash in on these savings. But if you’d like to be a Prime member without spending any money, you can always sign up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

Comments