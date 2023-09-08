Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 not charging? Here's how to fix it

Though not the newest generation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still a fantastic wearable with a ton of smart features as well as health and fitness tools. The smartwatch also offers decent battery life, but before you can squeeze out a day and a half of use, you’ll need to charge up. Unfortunately, power issues are among a few common Galaxy Watch 4 problems . The device uses wireless charging that’s not always effective. If your Galaxy Watch 4 is not charging, try our troubleshooting suggestions below.

To fix a Galaxy Watch 4 that will not charge, review your power source, check your charging cable for damage, and remove debris from the back of your device. Restart the watch if the problem persists. If none of the solutions help, you may need to contact the Samsung service team.

How to fix a Galaxy Watch 4 that won’t charge

Barring a more serious issue, fixing a device that will not charge is usually pretty painless. Most often, the issue can be resolved in just a few minutes. If the steps below don’t help, however, you may need to contact a Samsung service center.

Validate your power source Ensure that a different appliance works in the specific outlet you are using. Ensure that your charger is connected to an appropriate charging block and that the block is securely plugged into your wall outlet.

Check for debris or damage Wipe the back of your smartwatch and its charging dock of any dust or debris. Check for any damage to your Galaxy Watch charger and charging cable. If needed, replace damaged parts.

Try an alternate method If your phone offers reverse charging or wireless power share, try charging the device using these methods.

Reboot your Galaxy Watch 4 Press and hold both watch buttons until the screen switches off. The watch will then reboot.

Reset your Galaxy Watch 4 Open the Settings app on your device and tap General > Reset. Tap Reset once more to confirm.

Check for software updates Open the Settings app on your device and tap Software Update. If an update is available, install it.



Unfortunately, if none of these solutions work, you may have a hardware malfunction. Contact the Samsung service team to review your options.