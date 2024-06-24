Retailer confirms the date for Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Dutch retailer mobiel.nl has prematurely confirmed that Samsung will host its next big Unpacked event on July 10.

The retailer accidentally shared a banner highlighting the launch date and an early bird offer.

We expect Samsung to unveil its next-gen foldables, tablets, smartwatches, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring at the event.

Samsung is gearing up for the second big Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, where it will likely unveil its next-gen foldables, tablets, and wearables. Although the company has yet to announce the event, a retailer has accidentally confirmed that it will take place on July 10, 2024.

According to a recent report from Tweakers (via Sammobile), Dutch retailer mobiel.nl updated its website with a new banner earlier today, confirming that Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. The banner includes a graphic that alludes to the upcoming foldables and features the stars from the Galaxy AI logo, suggesting that the company could announce new AI features at the event.

Although the banner does not reveal the event venue, previous reports suggest that Samsung could host the event in Paris. The city is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics later in July, and since Samsung is an official Olympics partner, it makes for a great choice for the launch event.

Despite the recent leaks, Samsung has remained tight-lipped regarding the event and the upcoming devices. However, it’s safe to assume that the company will showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the event. Along with its latest foldables, you can expect to see the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, the Galaxy Watch 7 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3. Samsung may also add a new Ultra model to its smartwatch lineup and unveil the previously teased Galaxy Ring.

Are you looking forward to any of these Galaxy devices? Let us know in the comments below.

