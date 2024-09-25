Samsung shows off what the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus can do in this leaked video ad

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked video ad all but confirms key Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features, including design similarities to its predecessor.

The ad emphasizes AI features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image, showcasing the S Pen’s capabilities.

It also showcases the presence of a Galaxy AI button on official keyboard cases and the tablet’s IP68 rating.

The recent flurry of leaks surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 family suggests an impending announcement of the company’s flagship tablets for 2024. Following yesterday’s leak of an official pre-order page, a new video ad for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus has surfaced online, giving us a closer look at what to expect.

The leaked video, posted by the reliable leaker Mystery Lupin on X (formerly Twitter), all but confirms that the Tab S10 family may not offer many significant upgrades compared to last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 models. The video is pretty minimalistic, with some viewers even likening it to a “PowerPoint presentation.”

The ad’s focus on AI features aligns with Samsung’s broader emphasis in 2024. We see glimpses of features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image, showcasing how the included S Pen can transform doodles into artwork. The video also confirms the presence of a dedicated Galaxy AI button on official keyboard cases, along with the tablet’s IP68 rating, a standard feature in Samsung’s flagship tablets.

While the video remains sparse in details, there is one brief shot showing a bright light reflecting off the tablet’s display. This could be referring to the new “anti-reflective” panels that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to incorporate.

From previous leaks, we already suspect that Samsung will forgo the base 11-inch Galaxy Tab S10 model this year, focusing instead on the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra. The leaked Samsung listing indicates that the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will start at $999.99 for 256GB, whereas the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will reportedly start at $1,199.99 for the 256GB model.

While these prices match last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 models, the absence of a base Tab S10 model means the entry point for Samsung’s flagship tablets this year will be $1000, compared to last year’s $800 option.

With the growing number of leaks and the brief appearance of Samsung’s official pre-order page, it seems that Samsung could announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series any day now.

