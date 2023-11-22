First tablet to get One UI 6 is unsurprisingly Galaxy Tab S9, rolling out now

We’ve seen many Samsung phones getting the new One UI 6 update based on Android 14 . However, tablets have been left out in the cold. That changes today (per SamMobile ), as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is getting One UI 6!

The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have all seen new updates land in Europe. That means it’s only a matter of time before the update makes its way to other countries, including the United States.

When the update does land for you, it will carry firmware X91xBXXU1BWK6 and the November 2023 security patch.

Do note that this specific update is not destined for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. Those FE models will get their own specific update at a later time.

How to update your Galaxy Tab S9 to One UI 6

To update your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, or Tab S9 Ultra to One UI 6, follow these steps:

Ensure you have over 50% battery charge to avoid interrupting the update process.

Ensure you have a stable Wi-Fi or cellular connection to download this large 2.7GB update.

Go to Settings > Software update > Download and install to check for an update.

Samsung is rolling out the update in stages. If it is not immediately available to you, check back in a few days.