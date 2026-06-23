This Prime Day Galaxy Tab S11 deal cuts 31% off Samsung’s flagship Android tablet

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

A bright 11-inch AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and S Pen support give the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 a strong mix of media and work features. Right now, there is also a big price cut that makes this premium Android tablet a lot more tempting.

For Prime Day 2026, the Galaxy Tab S11 is down to $549.99 from its $799.99 RRP. That is a 31% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also the lowest price we have seen on it this year, beating the earlier low of $628.99. On top of that, the tablet has a 4.6 review score.

The specs help explain why this one stands out. Samsung uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 2560×1600 resolution and very high brightness for outdoor use, so it is built for both sharp visuals and easier viewing away from your desk. Inside, you get a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, 128GB of storage, and microSD expansion.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is also set up for getting things done. Galaxy AI, Samsung DeX, and S Pen support make it a good fit for notes, multitasking, and creative projects. Its slim gray body adds IP68 water and dust resistance, and the S Pen is a nice extra for a tablet made to travel.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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