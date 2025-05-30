Galaxy Tab S11 leak suggests the Ultra is getting a major battery upgrade

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The battery specifications for the Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra have leaked.

The base model may come with a typical capacity of 8,400mAh.

The Ultra could have an advertised capacity of 11,700 or 12,000mAh.

Samsung is currently working on the next additions to the Galaxy Tab line. Not much is currently known about the Galaxy Tab S11 series, other than it’s expected to launch in the second half of the year, there may not be a Pro model, and AI will be a point of focus. But we’re getting some new information that now reveals the battery specifications.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is going with two tablets again for the Galaxy Tab this year. A Pro model won’t be a part of this two-pronged approach, but a base model will. The report claims that the base model will feature a battery with a rated capacity of 8,160mAh, but the advertised capacity will likely be 8,400mAh. This would mean the battery capacity for the Tab S11 is the same as the Tab S9.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is said to have a rated capacity of 11,374mAh, which would be 500mAh more than the Tab S10 Ultra. As for the advertised capacity, the Tab S10 Ultra’s battery comes in at 11,200mAh. As such, it’s expected that the Tab S11’s advertised capacity could end up being around 11,700mAh, or even 12,000mAh.

This is a pretty big deal considering Samsung has not upgraded the Ultra model’s battery since its debut with the Tab S8 series. So this would be the first time an Ultra has received a bigger battery.

It’s still unclear when Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The company does have an Unpacked event coming up soon for its foldables. However, it’s possible that these tablets could end up missing this event.

