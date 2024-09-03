Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Leaked image provides an early peek at Samsung's next flagship tablet

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (top) with Tab S9 Ultra (bottom) and Z Flip 5 (left).

TL;DR A leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra suggests the design will largely remain unchanged from its predecessor.

The tablet could still come with a display notch and a dual rear camera setup.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to launch in October, possibly alongside the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series was initially expected to make its debut at the company’s July Unpacked event. Since then, we’ve been hearing rumors that Samsung’s flagship tablets will be launched in October instead, and the increasing number of leaks suggests that a launch is imminent. The latest one comes courtesy of renowned leaker Evan Blass.

Blass has shared what seems to be an official product render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The image reveals that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will retain the notch at the top of the display, housing its front camera setup. The rear design remains consistent with its predecessor, featuring a plain metal back and vertically stacked dual cameras. The placement of magnetic ports for the keyboard and accessory attachments also appears unchanged, suggesting that the Tab S10 Ultra may maintain the same dimensions as the Tab S9 Ultra.

From earlier leaks, we know that the 11-inch model might be getting the axe this year, leaving us with only the Plus and Ultra variants in the Tab S10 series. One of the most significant changes for the Tab S10 series could be under the hood, where Samsung might replace the usual Snapdragon 8 series chip with a MediaTek processor.

While there is no official word yet on the release date of the Tab S10 series, the tablets could launch alongside the Galaxy S24 FE, another eagerly awaited device expected to debut in October.

