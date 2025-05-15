Galaxy Tab S10 Plus falls below $800 in its best deal of the year

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

We may have put the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at the top of our best Android tablets list, but it was really representative of the whole Tab S10 series. As such, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is right up there in the top tier of tablets, and there’s a rare chance to save big on it today. It’s over $200 on Amazon right now, letting you pick it up for just $796.56. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $796.56 ($203 off)

This huge price drop means the tablet is at its best price this year, and just $6 off its all-time lowest price, which was only available for one day in December. Only the Moonstone Gray colorway is subject to the big discount, but you’ll probably want to invest in a cover for such a state-of-the-art device anyway.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Portable productivity The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers up a beautiful 12.4-inch display, high-resolution stylus input, and enough power to replace a small laptop. See price at Amazon Save $203.43

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus certainly impressed us in our review. You get a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, powerful speakers that actually sound good, and the S Pen is included and charges magnetically. It’s powered by a MediaTek chip that performs surprisingly well, even with demanding multitasking, and One UI makes great use of the big screen, especially with DeX mode for a more desktop-like experience.

It’s not perfect: the screen can scratch easily, and Android’s tablet app scene still isn’t amazing. Plus, unlike Samsung phones, you only get security updates every few months. But with excellent hardware, seven years of software support, and standout features for media and stylus fans, it’s still a fantastic buy at this price.

We don’t know how long this Amazon deal will last, so check it out while you can via the widget above.