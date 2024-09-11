Galaxy Tab S10 series could launch in just a couple weeks, as new leak sheds light on pricing

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (top) with Tab S9 Ultra (bottom) and Z Flip 5 (left).

TL;DR A new report has shed some light on the launch date and retail pricing for Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The report claims the tablets will launch on September 26, and entry-level European prices will remain the same as last year’s models.

In Europe, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus could start at €1,119, while the Tab S10 Ultra’s base Wi-Fi-only model might cost €1,339.

The wait for Samsung’s next generation of flagship tablets is nearly over. Following yesterday’s leak showcasing the design and specs of the Galaxy Tab S10 series, a new report from WinFuture has shed light on the official launch date and potential pricing of Samsung’s upcoming tablets.

According to the report, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab S10 series on September 26, with European market availability beginning shortly after that. Samsung has traditionally rolled out its Galaxy Tab S series globally, so US customers can likely expect a simultaneous launch.

As for the pricing, the base model of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus equipped with Wi-Fi, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage could start at €1,119. For those needing 5G connectivity, the price might jump to €1,269 for the same storage configuration.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s entry-level configuration, featuring Wi-Fi, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, could retail for €1,339. At the top end, the fully loaded version with 5G, 16GB of RAM, and a massive 1TB of storage might command a hefty €1,909 price tag.

The entry-level European prices for both models align with those of their predecessors, suggesting that Samsung may maintain similar pricing in the US market. If so, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus could start at $999, while the Tab S10 Ultra might be priced at $1,199 for the base Wi-Fi-only model.

However, it’s important to note that the absence of a base Galaxy Tab S10 model this year means that by default, the asking price for a flagship-grade Samsung tablet will be higher than last year’s $799 for the Galaxy Tab S9.

Beyond the price, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to bring some noteworthy changes to the table. One significant shift is the move to a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, replacing the usual Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Additionally, Samsung could introduce new “anti-reflection” display panels to the Tab S10 series, designed to improve screen visibility in bright environments.

