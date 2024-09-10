Massive Galaxy Tab S10 series leak leaves no secrets behind

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (top) with Tab S9 Ultra (bottom) and Z Flip 5 (left).

TL;DR A new leak has spilled the beans on the detailed specs sheet of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Tab S10 Ultra.

While the rest of the specs remain unchanged, the new tablets feature thinner and lighter bodies and a Dimensity 9300 Plus chip.

A notable change on this year’s tablets could be the potential inclusion of an “Anti-Reflection” display.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series, set to launch in October, has been the subject of much speculation, with many expecting significant changes. However, recent leaks suggest that the new lineup may bring only incremental updates compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

A new report by Android Headlines has revealed some official-looking renders and the complete spec sheet for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Firstly, the company appears to be discontinuing the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S10, leaving only the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in the series.

Both tablets resemble their Tab S9 predecessors visually. The Ultra stands out with its centered notch, accommodating dual front-facing cameras and slightly thinner bezels. Both models will be available in two colorways, which could reportedly be called Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

As per the report, the Tab S10 Ultra measures 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm and weighs between 718g (Wi-Fi) and 723g (5G). The Tab S10 Plus comes in at 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.6mm and weighs between 571g (Wi-Fi) and 576g (5G). This translates to a 0.1mm reduction in thickness and roughly a 10g weight saving compared to their predecessors. Despite the thinner design, the battery capacities appear to be unchanged, with a 10,090mAh battery in the Tab S10 Plus and an 11,200mAh battery in the Tab S10 Ultra. Both are expected to retain 45W fast charging support.

The displays on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10 Plus are rumored to remain the same size as their Tab S9 counterparts — 14.6 inches for the Ultra and 12.4 inches for the Plus. However, the report mentions that both tablets feature an “Anti-Reflection panel,” which could potentially be similar to the technology used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and improve visibility in bright environments.

The rest of the specs seem to be unchanged, with the Tab S10 series featuring an IP68 rating, S Pen stylus support, and stereo speakers. The cameras seem to be unchanged too, with both tablets sporting a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. The Tab S10 Ultra’s notch will reportedly house two 12-megapixel front cameras (wide and ultrawide), while the Tab S10 Plus could feature a single 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera without a notch.

A noteworthy change this year is the switch to a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset for both models. RAM and storage configurations remain the same on the Tab S10 Plus, reportedly offering up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, but the Tab S10 Ultra could get a new top-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. We expect the launch event to focus heavily on the Galaxy AI features these tablets support.

While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, it’s highly likely that the Galaxy Tab S10 series won’t stray much from what this leak has shown. We’ll probably learn more as we get closer to the launch, but for now, it looks like small improvements, not huge changes. And even though the specs don’t seem to justify it, rumor has it these tablets might cost more than last year’s.

