Leaked images reveal first look at Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 series

TL;DR Possible promo material for the Galaxy Tab S10 series has surfaced online.

The images show only the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra models, supporting rumors that the 11-inch version might be dropped this year.

The design appears essentially unchanged from last year, with the tablets shown in silver and grey options.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series launch is seemingly drawing closer, as evidenced by the series’ recent appearances on certification websites. A new leak courtesy of Android Headlines has provided us with what could be the official promo material for the Tab S10 lineup. As expected, they look almost identical to last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 series.

This leaked image seems to confirm existing rumors that Samsung is doing away with the base 11-inch Galaxy Tab S10 model this year. Instead, the company appears to be focusing solely on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra models. The image showcases the Tab S10 Plus in two colors: silver-white and a darker graphite-like grey, which might also be the same for the larger Tab S10 Ultra.

While the overall design seems like a déjà vu from last year, there could be some subtle tweaks under the hood, like a lighter or thinner build. The Tab S10 Ultra retains its signature notch, and the image captures it running what appears to be the Samsung Notes app. Notably, the voice note transcription feature is visible, indicating that Samsung is likely to heavily emphasize its latest Galaxy AI features with these new tablets.

Unfortunately, the leaked images don’t reveal much beyond these details. However, previous leaks have hinted that the Tab S10 series may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chips instead of the customary Snapdragon 8-series processors. As for the big day, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to make its debut in October, possibly sharing the stage with the Galaxy S24 FE.

