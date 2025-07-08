Snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus at its lowest price ever

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Great deals always grab attention, especially when they involve popular tech gadgets. With Amazon Prime Day 2025 underway, there’s a noteworthy offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus we think you might like. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus for $579.99 (11% off)

For a limited time, you can snag the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus for $579.99, down from its usual $649.99, providing a decent 11% savings relative to the retail price. They’re not life-changing savings, but it’s certainly the lowest price ever from Amazon, so it’s an excellent opportunity to pick up this top tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Mid-range price, larger size. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus takes (almost) everything that's great about the regular S10 FE and bumps up the size. See price at Amazon Save $70.00 Prime Deal

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is packed with features that enhance both productivity and entertainment. It boasts a 13.1-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and vibrant visuals with a resolution of 1800 x 2880 pixels. It’s powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, ensuring seamless multitasking. The inclusion of an S Pen allows for precise inputs, which is ideal for creatives and note-takers alike.

Adding to its list of strengths, the tablet houses a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability, minimizing downtime. Its IP68 rating offers resistance to dust and water, enhancing its durability in various environments. Operating on Android 15 with One UI 7, it promises a user-friendly experience with ongoing software support. To top it off, it comes in stylish Silver, Gray, and Blue color options, catering to different tastes.

Keep in mind that these Prime Day deals are a perk for Amazon Prime members only, so if you haven’t joined yet, consider signing up. They also offer a 30-day free trial, giving you a chance to explore the benefits risk-free.