Samsung’s 13-inch Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus hits its lowest price ever at $434

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

A big screen and an included S Pen make the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus easy to notice among Android tablets. It is built for note-taking, drawing, streaming, and getting through school or work, and right now there is a strong deal on it too.

Amazon has the tablet for $434, which is down from its $649.99 RRP. That works out to a 38% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, beating the previous 2026 low of $499.99.

Samsung gives this model a 13.1-inch display with a sharp 2880 x 1800 resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The 128GB Wi-Fi Blue US version uses Samsung’s Exynos 1580 processor and is typically paired with 8GB of RAM, making it well-suited for everyday multitasking. The included S Pen is a big part of the appeal.

There is more to like beyond the screen and pen. The tablet and S Pen both carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. You also get a 10,090mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera, a 12MP front camera, USB-C, microSD expansion support, and Android 15 with One UI. It also holds a 4.7-star review score.

This Prime Day discount is only for Amazon Prime members. If you do not have Prime yet, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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