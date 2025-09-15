Galaxy Tab A11 leak shows how much the Plus model outshines its smaller sibling

TL;DR The renders, specs, and marketing materials have leaked for the Galaxy Tab A11 and A11 Plus

Both models will come in gray and silver.

These tablets will offer some new features, like Solve Math, Gemini, and Circle to Search.

The Galaxy Tab A11 and A11 Plus aren’t available quite yet. However, you can check out the listings for the LTE and Wi-Fi versions of the A11 on Samsung’s website. You won’t be able to buy one, but these listings do reveal the base model’s specs and some of its features. If that’s not enough, a new leak has provided more information and images of both Android tablets.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

In a leak from Android Headlines, we get a new look at the Galaxy Tab A11 and the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus. Along with new renders, this leak provides a spec table that compares both tablets and marketing material that highlights the various features.

Galaxy Tab A11 Galaxy Tab A11 Galaxy Tab A11 Plus Galaxy Tab A11 Plus

According to this leak, the A11 and A11 Plus will be different sizes. The A11 Plus will be larger and heavier than its sibling, coming in with an 11-inch display and 480g. Meanwhile, the A11 has an 8.7-inch display and weighs 337g. The two tablets will unsurprisingly differ in the chip department as well. We’re looking at a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC (6nm) for the A11, and a MediaTek MT8167 chip (4nm) for the A11 Plus.

Although both have a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, there’s a difference in the resolution. The A11 offers a resolution of 1300 x 800, while the A11 Plus has a resolution of 1900 x 1200.

Something that these tablets will share is the front and rear cameras. Both come with a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens. Elsewhere, it looks like we can expect the A11 Plus to come in your choice of 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. On the other side of the coin, the A11 offers 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

There’s also a big difference between the batteries. The A11 has a 5,100mAh battery sitting inside, while the A11 Plus comes with a larger 7,040mAh battery. Charging rate is different too, with support for 25W wired charging on the A11 Plus and 15W wired charging for the A11.

In the marketing materials, we can see what features Samsung decided to highlight for these tablets. Some of these highlights include seven years of OS and security updates, Gemini and Circle to Search, Samsung Find support, up to 2TB of microSD expansion, and an IP52 rating.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series earlier this month. It’s unclear when the company plans to launch the A11 series. However, that day will likely be here sooner than later.

Follow