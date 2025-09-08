This Galaxy S26 Ultra rival could stand out with a rear screen

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Pictures of the apparent Xiaomi 16 Pro Max have surfaced online.

The images hint at the possibility that the phone could have a secondary rear screen.

This would come years after the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launched with a rear display.

We first heard murmurings a few months ago that one of the Xiaomi 16 series phones could have a secondary rear display. Now, photos of this flagship Android phone have apparently surfaced online.

Weibo user Mobile phone industry giant (h/t: NotebookCheck) shared real-world photos that apparently show the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max. It’s unclear if they were the actual source of these images, though. In any event, the first image purportedly shows the phone being used in a case. The case has a huge cutout for two left-aligned rear cameras and a seemingly blank panel on the right. There’s also a tiny cutout for another sensor.

Meanwhile, the second image posted by the Weibo user shows a close-up of the phone resting on someone’s leg. This seems to line up with the first photo, featuring two cameras on the left, a seemingly blank panel on the right, and two small cutouts for additional sensors below.

These photos don’t definitively tell us that there’s a rear screen. However, the protective case doesn’t cover the blank panel, which raises our eyebrows.

These images also come after tipster Kartikey Singh first hinted in June that an upcoming Xiaomi flagship could have a secondary rear screen. Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu added fuel to the fire last month when they claimed that the secondary screen could be used for app notifications, “travel card swiping,” exercise tracking, and “smart AI.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Xiaomi launched a phone with a secondary rear display. 2021’s Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (seen at the top of the page) offered a 1.1-inch rear screen, which could be used for rear camera selfies. This screen also showed notifications and could function as an always-on display (showing the time, battery level, and date). However, former Android Authority colleague Eric Zeman felt it was mostly a gimmick in his Mi 11 Ultra review. So we hope the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max’s rear screen indeed supports more functionality.

In any event, the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max is expected to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. A recent leak also suggests the phone will pack a 7,500mAh battery, which would be significantly larger than the Xiaomi 15 Pro (6,100mAh) and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh). We really hope the phone launches outside China, as it’s certainly shaping up to be an impressive device.

