The first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 phones could have ridiculously big batteries

TL;DR A new Xiaomi 16 series leak suggests major battery upgrades across the board.

This varies from 7,000mAh for the compact Xiaomi 16 all the way to 7,500mAh for the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro Max.

These will be the first phones with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Gen 2) processors.

Xiaomi will be the first Android brand to offer phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2) processor. However, it looks like all three of these upcoming phones could bring impressive batteries.

Leaker Yogesh Brar has claimed on Twitter that three Xiaomi 16 series phones are coming, namely the Xiaomi 16, the Xiaomi 16 Pro, and the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max. Furthermore, the tipster says the standard model will have a 7,000mAh battery, the Pro model will have a 6,300mAh battery, and the Pro Max model will top out at 7,500mAh.

For what it’s worth, the standard Xiaomi 15 has a 5,400mAh battery despite offering a relatively compact form factor. So the Xiaomi 16 would be a huge upgrade in this regard, particularly if it retains a pocket-friendly design.

The Pro model’s 6,300mAh battery would be a mild upgrade over the Xiaomi 15 Pro’s 6,100mAh capacity. However, there have also been rumors that the Xiaomi 16 Pro will have the same ~6.3-inch screen size as the standard model, akin to Google’s approach with the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro. In other words, the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max might actually be the true successor to the Xiaomi 15 Pro. Either way, the Pro Max model would have a gigantic battery.

I’m guessing these apparent upgrades are possible thanks to improved silicon-carbon batteries, internal optimizations, and/or slightly thicker designs. Unfortunately, Xiaomi’s track record suggests that global users will have to wait until February or March to get their hands on these phones.

These aren’t the only upcoming flagship phones tipped to offer huge batteries. Brar recently claimed that the vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9 Pro would have 6,500mAh and 7,550mAh batteries, respectively. Furthermore, the OnePlus 15 might ship with a ~7,000mAh battery.

