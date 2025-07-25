This fan-made Galaxy S26 Ultra render is the phone I wish Samsung would make

Joe Maring / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Although it’s a bit too early in the rumor cycle for concrete Galaxy S26 leaks, that hasn’t stopped people from talking about Samsung’s next phones. Mostly recently, that’s taken shape in r/SamsungGalaxy, where discussion of the Galaxy S26 Ultra is in full swing.

Along with sharing some speculative spec changes they’re hoping to see, user u/BHJ-AL also shared a fan-made concept render of what the Galaxy S26 Ultra could look like, and I’ve got to admit — I think it’s great.

Although this render isn’t based on any actual reporting or other leaked info, it’s a plausible design considering Samsung’s other recent handsets. The camera sensor placement is the same as what we have now on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as is the phone’s generally boxy shape with slightly rounded corners.

The most significant change, however, is the redesigned housing around the primary, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras. This Galaxy S26 Ultra render imagines them placed inside an oval-shaped island, not unlike what we see on the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy A56 5G.

While it’s an admittedly minor tweak, it’s one I really like. The symmetry it adds with Samsung’s other phones is a nice touch, but more than anything, I’d just be happy to see any visual change on Samsung’s next flagship.

As technically capable as its Ultra phones consistently are year after year, Samsung’s design for its most premium slab phone is beyond tired. We’ve had the same core design since the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and while this Galaxy S26 Ultra render isn’t a complete change of pace, it’s different enough that I’d be thrilled to see it become a reality.

What do you think about this Galaxy S26 Ultra fan-made render? 17 votes I love it! I hope the phone actually looks like this. 29 % It's fine, but I hope we get a bigger redesign. 41 % I don't like it at all. 18 % Other (let us know in the comments). 12 %

Looking through comments on that Reddit thread, opinions are pretty split. One person said, “I like it somehow. Its like borrowing the design of the A56 with still the design of the previous ultras.” Meanwhile, someone else simply stated, “Sorry but that looks ugly.”

One comment mentioned Samsung’s need for bold colors, which I 100% agree with. This design would be great to see, but I would also want Samsung to pair it with bright and fun colors — not numerous shades of gray like we got for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Now, I’m curious what you think. If this is what the Galaxy S26 Ultra looked like, would you be on board with it? Do you think a redesigned camera housing is enough, or would you like to see even bigger changes? Alternatively, would you rather Samsung not change anything and keep the design as it is today?

Whatever you’re thinking, vote in the poll above and then sound off with any other Galaxy S26 Ultra thoughts you have in the comments below.