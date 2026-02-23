Check out the first photos taken with a Galaxy S26 Ultra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A content creator has obtained a retail version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra ahead of its launch.

They shared several photos taken with the device on social media.

They also included a few comparison shots between the S26 Ultra and S25 Ultra.

Samsung will finally unveil the Galaxy S26 series at Galaxy Unpacked this week. Although the launch is still days away, some retail units are already starting to wind up in people’s hands. For example, Indian content creator Sahil Karoul has managed to get his hands on one, and he took the opportunity to show off what the S26 Ultra’s cameras can do.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Karoul shared several photos taken with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The first image is of produce in a grocery store. Next, we have a shot of some yellow flowers. And there’s a photo of a person. The content creator did not say which cameras were used to take these photos.

In addition to the pictures above, Karoul also provided a couple of comparison shots between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra. One set of images features a shot of a person, while the other features a building at night.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S26 Ultra Galaxy S25 Ultra Galaxy S26 Ultra

The S26 Ultra is expected to have pretty much the same camera hardware as the S25 Ultra. However, leaks have claimed that the new flagship’s rear cameras will have wider apertures, allowing more light to come in. More specifically, the 200MP camera could have an f/1.4 aperture (previously f/1.7), while the 5x camera could have an f/2.9 aperture (previously f/3.4).

These images don’t necessarily prove that the S26 Ultra’s cameras are better than the S25 Ultra’s cameras. To determine that, we’ll have to do some thorough tests first. But simply based on these side-by-side examples, it does appear that photos taken with the S26 Ultra are a little brighter and sharper than the S25 Ultra.

