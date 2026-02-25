Pre-ordering a Galaxy S26? These are the best carrier deals

TL;DR Verizon customers can get any Galaxy S26 phone for free when they trade in an eligible smartphone and add a new smartphone line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Xfinity Premium customers can get a free S26 or S26 Plus, or save $1,100 on the Ultra, with an eligible trade-in.

AT&T is offering the three models for $0 with an eligible trade-in, in any condition.

We’ve been hearing rumors and leaks about the Galaxy S26 series for the last several months, but Samsung’s flagship is finally here. With the launch out of the way, you may be wondering what kind of deals are out there. If you’re on the market for a Galaxy S26, these are the offers you need to know about.

Verizon The base model, Pro, and Ultra would normally set you back $899.99, $1,099.99, $1,299.99, respectively. However, Big Red will let you break that up into monthly installments of $24.99, $30.55, and $36.11 on a 36-month Verizon Device Payment plan. There are also a couple of ways to avoid the costs altogether.

You can get a Galaxy S26 Plus for zero dollars if you get a new smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus ($10 a month on Unlimited Welcome). Keep in mind that this discount is given as a monthly bill credit over 36 months. The other method allows new and existing customers to get any Galaxy S26 phone for free when they trade in an eligible smartphone, in any condition, and add a new smartphone line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan.

All three models, plus the Galaxy Buds 4 series, will be available on March 11 at Verizon retail stores, the MyVerizon app, Verizon Prepaid, Visible, and verizon.com. However, Straight Talk, Total Wireless, and Simple Mobile will only have the vanilla model.

AT&T Pre-orders are also underway for AT&T. If you have an eligible trade-in, in any condition, you can get to the base model, Plus, or Ultra for free. You don’t even need to be on the most expensive plan to take advantage of this deal.

AT&T is also offering the opportunity to bundle your S26 purchase with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Tab A11 Plus 5G for $0.99 per month each. With this deal, you’re getting a combined savings of over $600.

If you have an old smartwatch and you’re interested in upgrading, AT&T also has a deal for you. You can get $100 off on qualifying Samsung watches with a trade-in of any OEM watch with a value of $5 or more. Keep in mind that you’ll need to upgrade an existing line.

Last but not least, a Galaxy S26 series pre-order can get you 50% off on Samsung accessories, including the Galaxy Buds 4 series.

T-Mobile For T-Mobile customers, you can get the Ultra for free or up to $1,300 off when adding a line (no trade-in needed), or when trading in an eligible device in any condition on Experience Beyond or Go5G Next. Similarly, you can get the Plus or up to $1,100 off when trading in an eligible device, but it will need to be in working condition and an Experience More or Go5G Plus plan is required. Finally, you can get the base model for free or up to $900 off when adding a line on Experience More or Go5G Plus.

Other deals you should know about include: $40 off the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when pre-ordering any Galaxy S26 device online or in the T-Life app

A free Galaxy Tab A11 Plus when adding a tablet line

$400 off any Galaxy smartwatch when adding a smartwatch line

25% off on accessories when bundling charging products, cases, or screen protectors

Xfinity If you’re a Premium or Unlimited Xfinity Mobile customer, then there are a couple of deals to be had. The first offer allows new and existing Premium customers to get a Galaxy S26 or S26 Plus on Xfinity, or save up to $1,100 on the Ultra, with an eligible trade-in. Meanwhile, an eligible trade-in will net Unlimited members $500 off on any Galaxy S26 phone. And all customers who pre-order will save $200 on the 512GB Plus and Ultra models, or $300 on the 1TB Ultra.

If you don’t have a trade-in, there are two other deals you can take advantage of. Xfinity is offering $500 off any Galaxy S26 device with no trade-in for Premium members. On the Unlimited side, you can expect a $200 discount if you don’t have a device to hand in.

