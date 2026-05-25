Several awards later, this pro photographer is sold on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's cameras

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A pro wildlife photographer has been using his Galaxy S25 Ultra and winning global awards.

Steven Scott Grogin’s images of reptiles have won several awards for mobile photography.

One of their submissions was entered into the general wildlife photography category, where they received the 70th position globally.

In the last few years, smartphone photography has evolved faster than human imagination, thanks to computational photography and the commoditization of capable camera modules. Evidently, there hasn’t been clear parity in how quickly brands have moved. Regionally influential phone brands such as vivo and OPPO have been pushing the limits of smartphone cameras with an enthusiast-friendly approach and contraptions that mimic actual cameras. Meanwhile, other, more prominent ones, including Apple, Samsung, and Google, have largely bet on software-related improvements rather than on hardware revisions with each passing generation.

Among these, Samsung has received the most criticism for making among the fewest changes to its flagship phone cameras. The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s camera, for instance, continues to use a camera system that’s largely identical to the S24 Ultra. Despite that, a professional photographer has shown that vision matters more in photography than equipment.

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Steven Scott Grogin is a camera ace who has been relying on their Samsung Galaxy phones to capture unimaginably spectacular wildlife and macro shots. His work has been recognized by the Mobile Photography Awards, where he secured the top spot in the “Macro & Details” category, and by 35AWARDS, where he ranked seventh globally in the “Mobile Photography” category. Groggin’s entry eventually surpassed the phone-only category and entered the general photography classification, where it secured the 70th position in “Wildlife Photography” globally.

Grogin told Android Authority that his “work is built entirely from real wild encounters across Florida and Michigan, often using immersive ground-level and water-level perspectives of overlooked wildlife such as alligators, frogs, snakes, moths, insects, and swamp species.” You can see plenty of danger noodles and swamp puppies (if you get that reference, we can be best friends!) in their portfolio on 500px. We recommend supporting his work by following him on 500px and sharing it with others.

Here are some of his remarkable works, most of which have been taken with the Galaxy S25 Ultra:

If you’ve seen the shared artwork in our latest edition of Wallpaper Wednesday, you’ll find another masterpiece shot on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Contrary to the general perception of Samsung’s lack of camera innovation, Grogin claims significant improvements in camera chops on Samsung phones. The larger story is not simply that a phone can take good pictures. It is that Samsung Galaxy mobile imaging is now capable of producing serious wildlife and macro work that can compete in spaces traditionally dominated by DSLR and mirrorless camera systems. Grogin’s excellent work goes on to prove that buying expensive equipment alone doesn’t make you a good photographer. And it’s nothing short of inspiring for those who aspire to call themselves photographers (if not “artists with cameras”) but feel restricted by the gear.

That’s not to say equipment doesn’t augment your skills, but it does stress that your skills need more attention than the camera itself.

It would be ideal to end this with a quote by Chase Jarvis, which says The best camera is the one that’s with you. We’d love to hear what you think about the role of equipment in photography and whether the latest Samsung Galaxy phones can truly empower enthusiasts to become better photographers. Share your thoughts in the comments below!

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