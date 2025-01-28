Looks like Samsung was right about how much Galaxy S25 users want Bluetooth on their S Pen

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series has largely gone smoothly, but there’s been a bit of confusion over the last few days about the whole S Pen situation for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. What was clear the whole time is that, unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the latest model doesn’t come with a Bluetooth S Pen. We can live with that, but then a Samsung story on its own Insights blog late last week claimed an external Bluetooth S Pen would be compatible. We wondered how you felt about paying extra for an upgraded S Pen for your Galaxy S25 Ultra and ran a poll to find out.

Now, for full context, we launched this poll prior to the statement Samsung gave Android Authority that the blog post was inaccurate and that the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t support any Bluetooth S Pen. This makes the results of the poll somewhat hypothetical since we were asking if you would buy something for your S25 Ultra that we now know isn’t an option for you to buy anyway. You can blame Samsung for that unclear messaging. Still, the results give us an interesting insight into how you feel about a Bluetooth stylus and whether you’d be prepared to fork out extra cash for one.

Would you buy a Bluetooth S Pen for the S25 Ultra?

Of the respondents to the poll who have ordered the Galaxy S25 already, more than half (52%) said that they wouldn’t buy a Bluetooth S Pen because it should have come with the phone. Remember, this was two days ago when it looked like Samsung was trying to milk buyers for a few extra bucks. That could be read as a majority wanting a Bluetooth S Pen, but it’s probably more accurate to say that those voters were just irked by the idea of the Bluetooth version existing but not being included as standard after they’d already spent $1,300 on the premium handset. Another 8% said they were happy with the included stylus.

Just under a quarter of respondents (24%) were ready to buy the now-hypothetical accessory separately, while another 16% would consider it depending on the price. So, we can still extrapolate from the results that even if you still had the option of buying a Bluetooth S Pen, only about 40% of people would be interested at all, with a good portion of those being put off if the price was too high.

Samsung downgraded the S Pen for this generation because it claimed associated features like air gestures weren’t particularly popular. It looks as if the brand may have been right about this, but you’ve also made it clear with your votes that it was a very unfortunate mistake for Samsung to then claim you could pay extra to get that version of the stylus. Many of us already feel like we’re being squeezed for enough cash.

