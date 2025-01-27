Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 Ultra Bluetooth S Pen tease was a mistake

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Last week, Samsung published a blog post about Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen productivity.

That post included a passage referencing the phone’s support for Bluetooth-equipped S Pen accessories, contrary to Samsung’s earlier comments.

Samsung now clarifies that this post was in error, and the S25 Ultra does not support any Bluetooth S Pen interactions.

Samsung’s first big smartphone launch of the year has finally taken place, and soon Galaxy fans will be getting their hands on the first deliveries of S25 hardware. While there’s a lot to like from this generation, it’s not without its controversies, and one that’s been receiving a fair amount of attention concerns the decision to downgrade S Pen functionality. Over the weekend, we got some news that made it sound like this downgrade might not be as severe as initially thought, but Samsung has now clarified with Android Authority that Bluetooth S Pen support is truly gone from the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

When Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 phones last week, it told us the S25 Ultra would arrive without its S Pen offering Bluetooth connectivity. This meant that users wouldn’t have access to features like Air Actions and using the S Pen as a camera remote shutter. While not having that on the phone’s built-in S Pen was bad enough, the company also told us that the S25 Ultra wouldn’t support Bluetooth S Pen interactions even if you got your own Bluetooth-equipped stylus, like the S Pen Pro.

That felt like the book was closed on the S25 Ultra and everything Bluetooth S Pen-related, but then late last week Samsung posted a story on its own Insights blog about S25 Ultra S Pen productivity, including a section specifically about using an external Bluetooth S Pen (just like the S Pen Pro) with the Ultra — something we had just been told was impossible:

Understandably, we reached out to Samsung for comment, and have now heard back from the S25 manufacturer. Sadly, this blog post appears to have just been an erroneous tease, and Samsung confirms that the S25 Ultra will not support S Pen Bluetooth controls no matter which S Pen you use it with.

While the blog post containing this misleading passage is currently still live as we publish our own coverage, Samsung has communicated to Android Authority that it intends to update that page to no longer include this message.

That’s going to be a bummer for S Pen fans who were hoping that maybe Samsung was reconsidering its position, after all. Not everyone’s sad to see Samsung slowly backing away from the S Pen, though, and maybe even thinking about dropping it altogether. Are you still a big stylus user? Share your opinions with us in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like