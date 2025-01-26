Now Samsung says there is a separate Bluetooth S Pen for S25 Ultra (wait, what?)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung blog has claimed that Galaxy S25 Ultra owners can get a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen as a standalone purchase.

This comes after Samsung ditched Bluetooth from the S25 Ultra’s included S Pen.

However, Samsung’s websites don’t seem to list a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for the new Ultra handset.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t a complete upgrade across the board, as the Korean brand has downgraded the S Pen. The company has removed Bluetooth functionality from the included S Pen, claiming that the associated features like air gestures weren’t that popular with users.

Now, Samsung has claimed on its Business Insights blog (h/t: NotebookCheck) that Galaxy S25 Ultra owners can buy a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen as a separate purchase. Check out the screenshot below.

What’s actually happening with the S25 Ultra S Pen saga? This Samsung blog post is at odds with Samsung at large. The Korean brand’s websites don’t list a new Bluetooth-enabled model, only the standard Galaxy S25 Ultra S Pen and the S Pen Pro. A Samsung representative confirmed to us that the Pro model (which has Bluetooth connectivity) will be compatible with the Ultra handset. However, the S Pen Pro didn’t work when we tried connecting it to the S25 Ultra at a media briefing. A Samsung executive subsequently told us that the S Pen Pro didn’t actually work with the handset.

Either way, it sounds like this latest post could be incorrect, and there isn’t actually a separate Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that works with the S25 Ultra. But it would still be a little embarrassing if this info is erroneous — it’s an official Samsung blog after all.

Would you buy a Bluetooth S Pen for the S25 Ultra? 548 votes Yes, absolutely 21 % Maybe, it depends on the price 16 % No, it should've come with the phone 47 % No, I'm happy with the included S Pen 5 % I don't have an S25 Ultra 11 %

A standalone Bluetooth S Pen as a separate purchase would also be a shady move from Samsung, given the S25 Ultra’s $1,199 price tag. It would also render the standard S Pen useless, which wouldn’t look good when the company is devoting plenty of airtime to its green initiatives.

So what’s going on here, then? It’s entirely possible that dropping the standalone Bluetooth-enabled S Pen was a late decision, leaving some of Samsung’s own websites and representatives in the dark. It’s also possible that the company’s websites and retail partners simply used placeholder information and mistakenly mentioned Bluetooth support when talking about the S25 Ultra’s standard S Pen.

In any event, we’ve contacted Samsung to ask whether they’ll be selling a separate Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. A representative acknowledged receipt of the question, and we’ll update the article when we receive a statement.

