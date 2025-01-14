Latest Galaxy S25 leaks reveal new design detail we haven't seen before

Evan Blass

TL;DR New images of the Galaxy S25 series have leaked.

The images show off the design of all three models.

It appears the phone’s color extends to the camera rings.

Now that CES is over, the next big event we have to look forward to is Galaxy Unpacked where the Galaxy S25 series will be announced. Although we’re only about a week away from the event, it seems we’re not quite done with leaks just yet. In the latest leak, we’re getting a peek at all three models.

Prominent tipster Evan Blass shared some images of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra in his latest newsletter. The images appear to be promotional material that provides high-quality close-ups of the three handsets.

Evan Blass

The first image has the base model and the Plus sharing the spotlight. We see one device in a dark blue color, while we can only see the silver side of the other phone. This image also gives us a pretty good look at the camera ring, which appears to also sport the dark blue color on the side. This is a detail we haven’t seen in other renders.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, gets its own image. From this image, we see the curved edges, minimal bezels, the cameras, and the S Pen off to the corner. Interestingly, you can also see one of the new features coming with One UI 7 called “Now Bar.”

Evan Blass

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place in San Jose, California and is scheduled for January 22 at 1 pm ET. Although the event is days away, you can already reserve your Galaxy S25 by heading over to the reservation site.

