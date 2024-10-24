A new Galaxy S25 leak hints at 'sparkling' new colors for the S25 and S25 Plus

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has detailed the color options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus could come in vibrant shades like Moon Night Blue, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to use more subdued tones, such as Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver.

With all the major launches for 2024 wrapped up, it’s time to start looking ahead to what 2025 has in store for tech enthusiasts. As is tradition by now, Samsung is expected to kick off the new year with the launch of its Galaxy S25 series, and if the latest leaks are to be believed, the company seems to be planning a fresh color palette for its flagship devices.

Display analyst Ross Young took to X (formerly Twitter) to spill the beans on the purported color options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. According to Young, the standard Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus models will likely share the same color options, which include Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green.

The Plus model might even get an additional Midnight Black option, which is somehow not listed as an option for the base Galaxy S25. These seem to be the default color options for most retailers, but, as usual, Samsung will likely throw in a few online exclusives for anyone ordering directly from its website.

For instance, the current Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models boast exclusive colors like Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange, in addition to their standard colorways of Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

So, if we compare what’s been leaked for the Galaxy S25 series, it’s clear that Samsung is, at the very least, switching things up in the color-naming department. Let’s hope this isn’t Samsung’s way of just repackaging the same shades with fancier names.

Young’s post also backs up another rumor that’s been doing the rounds recently regarding the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s color options. Apparently, we’ll be seeing a lineup of Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver for the Ultra model.

These names suggest a continuation of the more conservative approach to colorways seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s a bit disappointing that the priciest, top-tier Ultra model is always stuck with the least fun shades.

That said, we’re counting on the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus to bring the fun in the color department. The leaked renders and images of Galaxy S25 dummy units that have been circulating already suggest we’re not in for a significant design overhaul this time around. But hey, maybe a fresh batch of colors is exactly what’s needed to keep buyers interested. Ask Apple, it has been playing this game for years.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments