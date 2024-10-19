Samsung could offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra in these color options

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the standard color options for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device will reportedly be available in black, blue, green, and titanium colorways.

Samsung will likely have a few online-exclusive color options for the device along with these four colorways.

Samsung won’t unveil its next-gen flagships before January next year, but we’ve already learned quite a bit about the upcoming devices. Leaked renders of the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest it will get a design refresh, with a slimmer profile and rounded corners to ensure a more comfortable in-hand feel. In addition to the design changes, the phone could get some cool new color options.

According to a new tip from reliable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra in four colors: black, green, blue, and titanium. While the black and titanium colorways may be the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Black and Titanium Gray options, the blue and green colorways seem to be new additions.

Samsung will likely offer a few more colorways for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will only be available through its online store in select markets. However, we don’t have any details about the Samsung-exclusive colorways at the moment.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to bring some noteworthy hardware upgrades along with a fresh design and new colors. The phone could feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, with recent leaks suggesting it may include 16GB RAM and a new 50MP ultrawide camera. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn’t seem to be introducing any battery or charging improvements and could ship the device with a 5,000mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging support.

