Struggling to charge your Galaxy S25 series phone? It's not just you.

TL;DR Some Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra owners have reported charging issues.

A few phones either fail to charge or charge very slowly via 5A cables.

A regional Samsung account confirmed the problem and noted that a fix is coming via a software update.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra support 45W wired charging speeds once again. However, some owners are experiencing problems when trying to charge their phones.

Some users on Reddit and the Samsung Community (h/t: Tarun Vats on Twitter) report that their Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra phones are either charging slowly or sometimes failing to charge.

Affected users have reported these charging issues when using Samsung’s official 45W charger and third-party chargers. The problem mainly seems to occur when using a 5A charging cable, including Samsung’s own 5A cord. What’s particularly interesting is that a few users noted these cables worked just fine on other Samsung phones.

Why are these Galaxy S25 phones having charging issues? Nevertheless, Samsung Italy noted the problem on Twitter, saying it was aware of an issue when charging the phone with a 5A cable. The account claimed that this problem would be fixed in a future update. Struggling with this issue? Then one workaround is to switch to a 3A cable, such as the cable bundled with the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra. Some users have also disabled the Super Fast Charging option and reported that their phones were then able to charge via a 5A cable. Meanwhile, other users have tried switching to slower chargers, with mixed results.

For what it’s worth, plenty of users online have also noted that their S25 Plus and S25 Ultra phones are charging just fine when using 5A cables. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a major issue, but it does suggest that this doesn’t affect all phones.

We’ve contacted Samsung for more details and will update the article accordingly. Either way, this isn’t something you want to see on your $1,300 phone, so we hope a fix comes very soon.

