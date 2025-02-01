Search results for

Ready to update your Galaxy S25? Its first firmware update is now available

The update includes December's 2024's security patch.
By

Published on4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Plus and regular model standing next to each other in a family
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The first firmware update for the Galaxy S25 series is now available.
  • The update is available for US and European variants.
  • It includes December’s security patch.

Now that the Galaxy S25 series has launched and orders are in, all that’s left to do is wait for shipments to arrive. However, some lucky people have already gotten their hands on Samsung’s latest line of Galaxy S devices. If this includes you, then you can already start downloading the family’s first firmware update.

According to SamMobile, the first update for the Galaxy S25 family is currently available for download. This is only for the US and European variants, however. Devices in the US come with firmware S93xUSQU1AYA1, while Europe should get S93xBXXU1AYA1.

Of course, this firmware is based on One UI 7, which is a skin of Android 15. You can also expect December’s security patch to be included in with the update.

This is a rather sizeable update as it weighs in at a hefty 24GB. That’s almost double the size of the first update for the Galaxy S24. It’s unclear what’s all included in this update to have it balloon up to 24GB.

If you are thinking of getting a Galaxy S25, you might want to check out your local AT&T. Some local AT&T stores are selling units you can pick up right now. You can also click on the widgets above to be taken to a page where you can place an order on one.

