Samsung's got a new update to keep the Galaxy S25 and its latest foldables firing on all cylinders

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is releasing the latest software update for the Galaxy S25 series.

The update includes February’s security patch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have also started receiving this month’s update.

Not long ago, the Galaxy S25 series received its first firmware update. Now, Samsung is rolling out another update, as well as the monthly security patch, for its latest flagship. But the Galaxy S25 series isn’t the only Galaxy line getting some attention today.

According to SamMobile, February’s software update for the Galaxy S25 family is hitting South Korea today with other markets to follow soon after. This update features firmware version S93xNKSU1AYB3, which weighs in at 585.9MB. It includes February’s security patch, which offers bug fixes and likely performance enhancements.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are also getting updated today. As reported by Android Police, owners who are on Verizon in the US are starting to see the update on their devices. Unfortunately, this isn’t the update that will bring One UI 7 to Samsung’s latest foldables.

If you have the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you can expect to see build number F741USQS2AYA5. While the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have build number F956USQS2AYA5. This update is a little smaller in size (400MB) compared to the update for the S25. But you’re still getting February’s security patch, which includes fixes for 40 vulnerabilities.

To find out if the update is available for your phone, the process is the same as always. Go into Settings, locate Software update, then Download and install.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like