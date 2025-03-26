Here's our first look at the Galaxy S25 Edge’s three titanium colorways

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed official-looking renders of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge.

It will reportedly mirror the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue finishes.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge in April, with pricing likely between $1,000 and $1,200.

Samsung isn’t done with the Galaxy S25 series just yet. While the standard, Plus, and Ultra models are already out in the wild, there’s one more phone waiting in the wings — the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung briefly teased it during its January Unpacked event, but now we’re getting our first proper look at its color variants, thanks to a fresh leak from WinFuture.

The new report shows what look like official marketing renders of the S25 Edge, revealing the phone in three colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue. These match the S25 Ultra’s finishes, though it’s still unclear if Samsung plans to drop exclusive colors through its online store like it usually does.

Design-wise, the S25 Edge looks like part of the S25 family from the front, but the back of the phone stands out. Instead of individual camera rings like the other models, this one has an oval-shaped camera island stacked vertically, which reminds me of the iPhone X’s camera setup.

We still don’t know exactly how thin the phone will be, but multiple sources point to a thickness of around 5.8mm (not counting the camera bump). That would make it one of the thinnest flagship smartphones on the market. But that sleek profile comes with trade-offs.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to pack a 3,786mAh cell (likely labeled as 3,900mAh), compared to the 4,900mAh battery in the Galaxy S25 Plus, even though the Edge will reportedly share the same 6.7-inch display. And if you’re hoping for a flagship camera setup, you might be a little let down. The S25 Edge has just two rear cameras: rumored to be a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide, meaning no dedicated telephoto zoom.

Samsung hasn’t officially shared a launch date, but all signs point to an April release. Expect it to land somewhere between the S25 Plus and Ultra in terms of price, likely in the $1,000 to $1,200 range.

