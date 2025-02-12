Samsung just dropped the wackiest phone case yet for the Galaxy S25

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Samsung has started 2025 off with a bang, introducing fans to its latest Galaxy S25 series. As more and more new owners take these phones home, they’re also looking to keep their investment safe, protecting their purchase with one of the many great Galaxy S25 cases already available. There are hundreds of different ways to build a case, and today we’re checking out one of the wackiest options Samsung could have gone with: Crocs.

Yes, that’s Crocs like the shoe. Well, maybe “shoe” is a little generous, but you know exactly the lightweight foam not-exactly-clogs cultural phenomenon we’re talking about. Some people can’t live without them, some people hate them, and now some people can dress their Galaxy S25 up like one.

Samsung is selling official licensed Crocs cases for all three Galaxy S25 models, available in your choice of light blue or beige. Instead of an ankle strap like on actual Crocs, we get a swiveling hand strap to help you maintain a secure grip.

Maybe most critically, though, because these are legit Crocs that conform to the correct specs, you can use these cases right with your existing collection of Jibbitz charms — or feel free to view this as an invitation to get a new collection going. Samsung gets you started with Mickey Mouse and that I❤️ charm, and new owners of these cases are already sharing their own further charm customizations online.

You can protect your own S25 with this stylish and functional case for just $56. Whatever you spend beyond that on charms is on you. Hit up one of the links above for the right Crocs case for your Galaxy S25 model to get started.

