I review phone cases, and these are the Galaxy S25 cases I recommend

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here, but despite the Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, the ultra-thin profile makes me wonder just how durable these phones will be. Thankfully, there’s a simple solution: slap a case on it.

I’ve been reviewing cases at Android Authority for years now, and from thin and light options to beefier rugged cases, I’ve seen it all. With that in mind, here are the Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus cases I would buy at launch.

Mous Limitless 6.0

The Mous Limitless is currently my all-time favorite case, with a fantastic build and MagSafe-compatible magnets for all kinds of accessories. My only complaint was that it was a bit thick, but that appears to have been addressed with the new Limitless 6.0, which is 25% thinner.

That brings my list of complaints down to just one item: price. This case is quite expensive, but if you have the budget and want to keep your Galaxy S25 safe, it’s the one I’d recommend most.

Otterbox Symmetry Series Cactus Leather

I really tried to like leather phone cases, but they always feel like they were moments away from breaking. The cactus leather on the Otterbox Symmetry series solves that. It looks and feels like leather, but its plant-based origins are more durable (and ethical if you’re into that).

Granted, it won’t develop that beautiful patina over time. If you don’t want leather, there are a few other versions of the Symmetry, including one with magnets that’s coming soon. They are pricier than standard cases, though, so I’d get the unique cactus leather version for the money.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid has always been my favorite clear case, but this year, there are even more reasons to pick it up. Spigen is one of the few official members of the Samsung Accessory Partner program, so you know you’re getting the best fit. Plus, this is one of the only third-party cases on the market that’s Qi2 certified, meaning you’ll always get the best wireless charging speeds.

Apart from that, it’s just a great case. I’d recommend one of the Zero One editions, which have the internals of the Galaxy S25 printed on the back. In addition to looking cool, the matte finish prevents fingerprints and smudges much better than the glossy finish on the standard model.

Of course, if you don’t want to use magnets, the standard versions run about $5 cheaper. One has a neat black border around the sides, but the back will still collect fingerprints like crazy.

Samsung Standing Grip Case

When it comes to first-party cases for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Pro, the Standing Grip Case is the one I’d pick. It’s got a nice slim profile with a grippy, soft texture, but the big selling point is the strap on the back. It slides out when you need it, providing a nice handle that I think works better than similar implements like Pop Sockets. Plus, it doubles as a kickstand for watching media.

For whatever reason, Samsung decided to limit the color options to white, black, and gray. There are brighter, more interesting accents, but they’re hidden beneath the strap. The standard Silicone case comes in tons of great colors, so it’s disappointing to have such drab options for the Standing Grip Case. Even so, it’s a great case.

dbrand Grip Case

The dbrand Grip Case has quickly become one of my favorites, with a microdot texture all around the edges that’s impossible to drop. I actually found it a bit abrasive at times, which certainly can’t be said about the slip-and-slide metal rails on the Galaxy S25 series.

Aside from the texture, the other huge selling point of the Grip Case is the customizable backing. Like dbrand’s signature skins, they’re essentially vinyl stickers that you apply to the back of the case, and there are more than 40 to choose from. I found the process pretty easy, and I like that you can change things up without having to replace the whole case. Just note that they run on the expensive side.

Spigen Rugged Armor MagFit

If you want a somewhat rugged look without all the bulk, the Rugged Armor is a great case. I love all of the texture and grip it adds to the otherwise incredibly slippery metal rails of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. And while it isn’t officially Qi2 Certified, the Rugged Armor MagFit has been tested by Spigen to work with Qi2 chargers, so you should still get top charging speeds.

Spigen only offered this in black with carbon fiber accents in the past, but it added a gray model last year. The gray one is by far my favorite. It feels like a nice middle ground with a rugged but elegant look.

Peak Design Everyday Case

I love the fabric feel of the Peak Design Everyday Case, but the rest of it is well-made, too. The TPU bumper adds some grip, and the magnets in the back have extra hold when used with the Slim Link connector. You’ll have to buy Slim Link accessories for that, though.

Usually, I don’t have a single complaint about the Everyday Case, but for some reason, the Galaxy S25 version only comes in charcoal. Previous editions have had wonderful colorways to choose from, so this was a major letdown. Still, it’s a great case if you don’t mind gray.

Spigen Parallax MagFit

One of my favorite case brands, Caseology, has shuttered its doors, but its best case lives on under its parent brand, Spigen. The Parallax is a unique looking case, with a 3D “hexacube” pattern on the back. It’s not the thinnest, but I love all of the texture it has, with ridges all around the sides, a rough texture on the top and bottom, plus the hexacube on the back.

Spigen also preserved the best colors: Purple-ish, Sage Green, and Navy Violet. There are magnets in the back for MagSafe accessories, but I suspect the texture will prevent Qi2 compatibility. It will still work with wireless chargers, just not at the highest speeds.

Otterbox Defender Series

I shouldn’t even need to introduce the Otterbox Defender at this point, since it’s been the top rugged case for a decade. The two-part build is a pain to install when you get it, but once it’s on your phone, it’s virtually unbreakable. There are thick bumpers all the way around the phone, plus button and port covers to keep it locked up safe.

Of course, that also means it’s super bulky. For smaller phones like the Galaxy S25 or S25 Pro, this case should still slip into your pocket, but barely. Thankfully, there’s an optional belt clip if you want to go full dad mode, but all of this makes it quite expensive.

Spigen Tough Armor (Ai) MagFit

Spigen doesn’t make the most resistant cases, but the Tough Armor is durable enough for me. It’s a pretty simple design that only comes in dark colors, but I love the plain, grippy texture on the back. The buttons are also fully covered to prevent any dust or debris from slipping into the case.

As the name implies, it also has magnets. As of writing, it hasn’t been tested for Qi2 compatibility, so if that’s a dealbreaker for you, wait a few weeks until proper testing has been completed. This case is very affordable for a rugged case though, so it’s a great pick if you’re on a tight budget.

