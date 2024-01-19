Poll: Do you think the Galaxy S24 Ultra is worth $100 more?

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series this week, and the good news is that the S24 and S24 Plus both retain the same prices as their predecessors in the US.

The bad news is that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is $100 more expensive than the S23 Ultra. Nevertheless, do you think the S24 Ultra is worth the premium? Let us know via our poll below.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is worth the $100 price increase? 795 votes Yes 29 % No 71 %

The new phone does bring some improvements, such as a 5x 50MP camera that’s supposed to take better 10x shots, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, plenty of AI features, and seven years of updates.

On the flip side, the other cameras are effectively unchanged, loads of AI features are coming to older Galaxy phones, and the S23 Ultra brings a still-respectable five years of updates. It’s also worth noting that the two phones share the same battery capacity, charging speeds, and S Pen features.

Comments