Poll: Would you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it had no S Pen?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Galaxy S24 Ultra offers an S Pen and S Pen slot once again, following in the footsteps of the S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra. It remains one of the few phone lines to offer an integrated stylus.

Would you buy the S24 Ultra if it had no S Pen, though? That’s what our featured poll is about today. So go ahead and vote below to make your voice heard.

Would you buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it had no S Pen? 368 votes Yes, I don't care about the S Pen 24 % Yes, but only if it were cheaper 12 % Yes, if it had a bigger battery or more features 15 % No, S Pen or bust 42 % I'm not interested in the S24 Ultra or S Pen 7 %

There are several reasons to dig the S Pen, as the stylus is great for taking notes and drawing. This is in addition to other software features such as Air View, Circle to Search, and more. It also has a dedicated button that can be used as a remote shutter key or presentation clicker.

In saying so, we can see why you’d prefer to buy an Ultra device without the S Pen and associated slot. We’re guessing that dropping the S Pen and integrated slot would open the door for a slightly larger battery, improved cooling, and/or a cheaper price tag.

