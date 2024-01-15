Galaxy S24 leak drops bombshell: 7 years of updates, but Galaxy AI features may not stay free

MysteryLupin on X

TL;DR Samsung is expected to give the Galaxy S24 series seven years of Android updates.

The latest leak also suggests Galaxy AI features could become paid after a while.

Galaxy S24 users might require a Samsung account login to use some AI features.

Samsung’s big Galaxy S24 series launch is happening this week, and we’ve got some more last-minute leaked info coming in courtesy of Android Headlines.

The publication claims to have access to some official Galaxy S24 promo images revealing details about Samsung’s renewed update policy for the new flagships and details about Galaxy AI.

Per the leak, Samsung could match Google with seven years of major Android updates for the Galaxy S24 trio. That means you can expect the S24 series to get updates right up until Android 21. We’re guessing this also means the phones will receive seven years of security updates from the company to keep up with the latest Android versions. Until now, Google was the only OEM to offer seven big Android updates with its Pixel 8 lineup. It’s unclear if Samsung’s generous new update policy will extend to all future Galaxy flagships and more recently launched phones like the Galaxy S23 series.

Next up, the leak also reveals that you might have to start paying for the AI features on the Galaxy S24 series at some point. The lineup will be infused with Samsung’s new Galaxy AI smarts for rumored features like Live Translate and Pixel-like photo editing tools. The leaked

Samsung promo materials mention that Galaxy AI features will be free of charge until at least 2025 on supported Galaxy devices. This means Samsung might have plans to charge for certain advanced AI features after next year. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the company to confirm this before making any assumptions.

There’s also a possibility that users will have to sign in to their Samsung accounts to use some AI features on the S24 lineup. However, there’s no word on which features will have this requirement.

Reserve your next Galaxy phone today Reserve your next Galaxy phone today Get up to $50 Samsung credit! Samsung will soon be launching new Galaxy devices. When you reserve through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, you'll be eligible to receive a $50 Samsung Reserve Credit when you pre-order a device between January 2nd to January 16th. See price at Samsung $50 Reserve Credit

Comments