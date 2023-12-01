Welp, nearly everything about the Galaxy S24 series just leaked

TL;DR A massive Samsung Galaxy S24 leak just landed, exposing most essential details on the phones.

It looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a titanium build, just like the iPhone 15 series.

We also learn about some specs and new features.

Next year, we expect to see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. So far, rumors point to a mid-January launch, with most leakers agreeing on January 17. However, you don’t need to wait until then to learn all about the Galaxy S24 models, as a huge leak today exposes a ton of secrets.

Thanks to Windows Report, we have many new details about Samsung’s 2024 flagships. We will break them down by device because there’s a ton to cover.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

It looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come in four colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. As the names suggest, titanium is likely a factor in the design of the devices, meaning the metal rails around the phone will probably be made of a titanium alloy. This matches the design of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series.

Other than these new colors and the new build material, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. One significant change, though, is the introduction of a flat display. This has been rumored for a while now, but these images make us pretty confident the rumors are true.

Windows Report also has some leaked specs for the phone, most of which line up with previous rumors: 6.8-inch QHD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options

12GB of RAM

5,000mAh battery with “super fast” charging (nothing more specific than that, though rumors suggest 45W)

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, and ultra-wideband support (confirmed by an FCC report earlier today)

Corning Gorilla Armor (not sure what this means, but could be a new form of glass from Corning)

Cameras: 200MP primary 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto (3x) 50MP telephoto (5x) Depth sensor 12MP selfie



Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus

The two non-Ultra phones in the lineup will almost certainly not have titanium incorporated. As such, their branded color names could be slightly different, although they seem to match up to the same basic colors. According to the leak, they could be Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

Here are the leaked specs from this report. Once again, most of these line up with previous leaks:

Galaxy S24 6.2-inch FHD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Exynos 2400 processor (this is likely incorrect, at least for the US, thanks to that recent FCC report)

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options

8GB of RAM

4,000mAh battery with “super fast” charging

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E

Cameras: 50MP primary 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto (3x) 12MP selfie

Galaxy S24 Plus 6.7-inch QHD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

256GB or 512GB storage options

12GB of RAM

4,900mAh battery with “super fast” charging

Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 (confirmed by the FCC report)

Cameras: 50MP primary 12MP ultrawide 10MP telephoto (3x) 12MP selfie



Considering the Galaxy S24 series looks a lot like the Galaxy S23 series and doesn’t feature too many substantial upgrades, this might turn out to be one of the more iterative years for Samsung.

AI features Windows Report affirms previous rumors that AI will be heavily incorporated into the Galaxy S24 series. One feature mentioned is the ability to translate messaging apps in real time. Reportedly, a dozen languages could work at launch.

There could also be generative AI features that would help you edit and improve your photos, similar to Google’s Magic Editor and Magic Eraser. There could also be better search capabilities, with one feature allegedly being the ability to highlight anything in an image and find information on that specific item.

Unfortunately, this new report does not confirm or shoot down the idea that Samsung could charge extra for these AI capabilities through some form of subscription service. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about this in the coming weeks.

Comments