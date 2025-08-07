Here's when to look for One UI 8 beta on your Galaxy S24 and S23

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A noted tipster has suggested One UI 8 beta rollout dates for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S24 is reported to receive its One UI 8 beta update on August 13.

Samsung has already confirmed that the beta updates will be live in the US, the UK, South Korea, and India.

After a stretched-out transition from One UI 6 to One UI 7, Samsung jumped too quickly to the next version upgrade. and released One UI 8 last month alongside its latest foldables. So far, the stable version of One UI 8 has been limited to Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and the Flip 7 FE, while a beta for the Galaxy S25 Ultra has been underway since May. But earlier this week, Samsung officially confirmed it will extend One UI 8 beta to a host of other devices, and a leak now points to the tentative timeline for this release.

Although Samsung promised to kick off its One UI 8 beta program starting next week, tipster Tarun Vats has posted launch dates for specific devices. Vats says the Galaxy S24 series will become eligible for the beta rollout on August 13. Meanwhile, the rollout for the Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive almost a month later, on September 8.

The tipster adds caution that the dates could change by a day or two because “Samsung loves surprises.” Samsung has already confirmed the beta program will be available in four regions, including the US, the UK, South Korea, and India.

While the leaker only reveals potential release dates for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series, One UI 8 beta is also expected to arrive on devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, both of which are also slated to receive the update in August. Additionally, the beta is scheduled to release in September to a longer list of devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54, as already stated by Samsung.

Meanwhile, the stable One UI 8 update is expected to start rolling out to the first batch of devices in September.

If you’re in one of the eligible regions and have one of those devices, you will be able to apply for the update from within the Samsung Members app preinstalled on your phone. Once your request to join the beta is accepted, you will be able to download and install the latest beta on your Galaxy smartphone like a regular update.

