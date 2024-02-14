The S24's cool Instant Slow-Mo feature is coming to these older devices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed a list of phones that will get the Galaxy S24’s Instant Slow-Mo feature.

The feature will come to the Galaxy S23 and later, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and 2023’s foldables.

A representative cited system requirements as the reason why Instant Slow-Mo isn’t coming to more phones.

One of the more entertaining features on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 phones is Instant Slow-Mo, allowing you to tap and hold on a given video clip to seamlessly play it in interpolated slow-motion.

Now, Samsung has announced on its Korean-language community forum (h/t: Tarun Vats on X) that the Instant Slow-Mo feature is also coming to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

A moderator explained that Samsung is using both the NPU and GPU to power Instant Slow-Mo, and that the feature required 16.6 milliseconds of processing time for smooth real-time video playback. This ruled out older phones such as the Galaxy S22 series.

There’s no word on a release timeline yet but the moderator said Samsung would notify users when the feature would be pushed out to their devices. We’re guessing this would come to supported devices as part of the One UI 6.1 update, which is tipped to arrive on older phones next month.

We’re still glad to see Instant Slow-Mo come to other Galaxy devices as the ability to seamlessly view a slow-motion version of any local video is pretty convenient. Samsung also lets users generate a separate slow-motion clip from a local video, reducing the need for shooting in the native slow-motion mode. In saying so, it stands to reason that the native slow-mo mode will deliver more fluid video playback.

