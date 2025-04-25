Look out Galaxy S23 owners, One UI 7 is finally available in the US

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy S23 devices in the US are beginning to get the One UI 7 update.

The rollout appears to be starting with devices connected to smaller carriers.

The Galaxy S23 FE is not included in the rollout.

Samsung is still in the process of rolling out One UI 7 to owners of its older Galaxy devices. The Android 15 skin started to arrive on the Galaxy S23 series earlier this week, but the update was only available in South Korea at the time. Now, the update is finally starting to show up in the US.

Samsung has now expanded the stable release of One UI 7 to the US for the Galaxy S23 series. According to SamMobile, it appears that the update is hitting devices that are connected to smaller carriers first, like Xfinity Mobile and US Cellular. If you’re with Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile, you likely won’t have to wait too long before the OS is available on your device.

If you own a Galaxy S23 FE, it looks like you’re out of luck. The Fan Edition model is excluded from this particular rollout. According to the release timeline Samsung has published, this handset will not get One UI 7 until sometime in May.

To check if the update is available for your phone, all you have to do is go into your settings and look at the Software update menu. If its available, just tap on the Download and install button.

