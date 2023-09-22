Galaxy S23 FE listings show a return to dual-chip strategy

TL;DR New Samsung Galaxy S23 FE listings point to Snapdragon and Exynos models.

It looks like the phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200.

This is in line with some earlier leaks regarding the phone’s processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to launch later this year, potentially bringing a more affordable flagship experience to the table. We’ve heard rumors that the phone will use both a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 chipset, and it looks like another listing points to a dual-chip strategy.

91mobiles spotted two Google Play Console listings for the Galaxy S23 FE. One listing mentions a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series chipset, while the other points to an Exynos 2200 SoC.

This lends even more credence to suggestions and claims that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in both Snapdragon and Exynos flavors. We’re guessing Samsung will follow its old strategy of offering the Exynos model in Europe and Korea, while many other countries get the Snapdragon model.

The listings also hint at other previously leaked features, namely an FHD+ screen resolution and roughly 8GB of RAM. Otherwise, leaks point to a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired speeds, a 50MP+8MP+12MP triple rear camera system, and an IP rating.

We might not have to wait long for the phone’s release, as a recent report points to the Galaxy S23 FE launching in October. So those on the hunt for an affordable phone that ticks several flagship boxes might want to keep an eye on this handset.

