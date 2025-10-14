Samsung abruptly halts One UI 8 release for Galaxy S22

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has halted the rollout of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S22 series.

It’s unclear why the rollout was postponed.

The company has not offered any details on when the rollout will resume.

One UI 8 just started rolling out to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra last week. If you’ve been looking forward to this rollout but haven’t updated your device yet, you’ll now have to wait a little longer. Samsung has temporarily halted the global rollout of the Android 16 skin.

It appears the global rollout of One UI 8 on the Galaxy S22 series has hit a snag. Samsung has pulled the new firmware for the Galaxy S22 series from its update server. The company has not commented on why it halted the rollout, so the reason for the stoppage is unclear.

It’s possible that Samsung spotted an issue with the software and decided to temporarily pause the rollout until a hotfix is ready. However, we haven’t noticed any reports about bugs with this update so far.

There’s not much you can do at the moment but wait for the rollout to resume if you’re still on One UI 7. The same is true for those who have updated to One UI 8 already. If the reason for the pause is due to a bug, you’ll just have to sit tight and hope Samsung releases a hotfix to correct what’s wrong before you run into the problem. Samsung has yet to comment on when the rollout will resume.

