Galaxy S22 phones are now starting to get One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has quietly pushed the One UI 6.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series in Korea.

The update brings Galaxy AI features to the company’s 2022 flagship phones.

We’re guessing a wider release can’t be far away now.

The Galaxy S24 series launched with a variety of Galaxy AI features. We’ve already seen most of these features come to the Galaxy S23 series and several other flagship phones as part of the One UI 6.1 update, but it looks like the Galaxy S22 series is next in line.

Galaxy S22 owners in Korea have confirmed that Samsung has pushed the One UI 6.1 update to their phones (h/t: Tarun Vats), weighing in at 3.1GB. Check out the machine-translated screenshots below.

The screenshots confirm that plenty of Galaxy AI features are indeed included in this update. The second screenshot confirms that Circle to Search, real-time translations during calls, webpage summaries, and interpreter capabilities are included.

We don’t see any other features mentioned here, but Samsung previously confirmed that a much-improved Single Take mode would be coming to the Galaxy S22 series. Evidence also points to Instant Slow-Mo skipping older Galaxy phones.

