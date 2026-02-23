Galaxy S22 owners are dealing with endless boot loops after the latest patch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s February 2026 security update is causing boot loops on some Galaxy S22 devices, leaving phones stuck on the Samsung logo or unusable.

Users report overheating, freezing, and repeated restarts after downloading the update.

Factory resets and recovery mode don’t consistently fix the problem, though updating One UI Home helped a few users.

Samsung’s latest software update is supposed to keep your phone secure. For a growing number of Galaxy S22 owners, though, February’s patch is trapping devices in endless boot loops and, in some cases, leaving them completely unusable.

Soon after Samsung released the February 2026 security update for the Galaxy S22 series, users began reporting problems. Instead of a simple update, one user complained on Reddit that their phone kept restarting (via PiunikaWeb). Others also said their devices overheated or froze after the update.

The problem doesn’t seem isolated to a single variant, either, with owners of the Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra all chiming in with similar experiences. Some tried factory resets in recovery mode, but that didn’t always help. Some appear to have success by updating OneUI Home.

Some users have found temporary fixes, such as clearing cache partitions or reflashing firmware via PC tools. However, these solutions don’t always work and can be difficult for most people to try.

The problem doesn’t appear widespread, though, as some users responding to the Reddit posts report not having encountered similar situations.

Nonetheless, this isn’t uncharted territory for the S22 family. Back in 2024, a One UI 6.1.1 update caused eerily similar chaos, forcing Samsung to pause the rollout. That history is why the current situation feels even more frustrating for owners. In fact, Samsung is currently facing a lawsuit in the US from users whose devices were bricked by that previous update (via ClassAction.org).

At this point, Samsung hasn’t given a detailed public response, and there’s no official fix yet. If you have a Galaxy S22 and haven’t installed the February update, it’s probably best to wait for now.

