Samsung rolls out new Galaxy S20 security update in the US

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S20 February 2024 security patch is now being deployed.

It’s currently only available in the US and to carrier-locked models.

72 security issues are fixed by the update.

While the days of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series receiving major Android updates are over, the 2020 smartphone is still receiving some support. The tech giant just began the rollout of the latest security patch for the Galaxy S20 series in the United States, focusing initially on network-locked devices.

The deployment of the February 2024 security patch, which is firmware version G98xUSQS8HWK1, is anticipated to extend to other countries and non-carrier handsets in the near future. The small patch addresses 72 security issues but doesn’t introduce any new features or performance upgrades.

If you’re US-based and own one of the Galaxy S20, the S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra models from a carrier, you should be prompted to download and install the security update. You can also check for the update manually using our guide on how to update your Android phone.

Various developments such as consumer spending, pressure from the competition, and environmental concerns have encouraged Samsung to provide longer update periods of late — the Galaxy S24 series is due to receive both software and security updates for seven years. But that commitment was only for three years on the Galaxy S20 range, meaning the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update isn’t expected to arrive on the devices.

Even so, this latest security update should at least offer some peace of mind to those still rocking the four-year-old phone.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments