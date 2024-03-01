You told us: Galaxy Ring or Oura Ring? It's not even close

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung finally gave us a closer look at the Galaxy Ring at Mobile World Congress, while also dishing out more info about the smart ring.

Samsung’s biggest competitor in the smart ring space is the Oura Ring, which has been out for a while now. But which one do our readers prefer? We posed this question in a comparison article earlier this week, and here’s what you told us.

Would you rather buy the Galaxy Ring or the Oura Ring?

Results Almost 1,700 votes were counted in this poll as of writing. The winner? It wasn’t even close, as 82.1% of respondents said they’d rather buy a Galaxy Ring.

We can understand why you would vote this way, especially if you’ve already got Galaxy products and use the likes of Samsung Health already. It also doesn’t hurt that Samsung is a huge brand with a global footprint, so support and availability shouldn’t be an issue.

Only 17.9% of polled readers said they’d get the Oura Ring over the Galaxy Ring. The Oura Ring has been available for several years and is a known quantity in the smart ring space. Furthermore, the Oura Ring is compatible with Android and iOS, while the Galaxy Ring only supports Android. So your decision is already made for you if you’ve got an iPhone.

