Leaked images of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 prototypes suggest minimal design upgrades

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy Z Fold 4 (L) vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 (R)

TL;DR Leaked images of prototype Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 units have surfaced online.

Both devices feature a more boxy design with flat edges, but the overall design and layout remain largely unchanged.

The units shown are prototypes, meaning the final designs may still change the official release.

As the anticipation builds for Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, rumors and leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 have started pouring in. The latest one comes from 9to5Google, who have obtained images of both phones’ prototype units (via Sonny Dickson), dashing some of the high hopes we previously had from Samsung’s next-gen foldables phones.

The leaked images of the Z Fold 6 reveal a design that appears to be an iterative upgrade from the current Z Fold 5. While earlier reports hinted at a slightly wider outer screen, the aspect ratios of both displays remain largely unchanged, and the crease on the inner display doesn’t seem to have seen significant improvement.

As widely expected now, the Z Fold 6 does seem to have a more boxy form with flat edges and squared-off corners, but the rest of the design, including the triple camera layout and button placement, remains borrowed from the Z Fold 5.

Similarly, the Z Flip 6 images showcase a more boxy design, but the display crease is still quite visible. One noticeable change is the slightly more protruding dual cameras on the back, potentially emphasizing the upgraded main camera sensor. Both phones do appear to fold flat without any gap, but their predecessors have already achieved that feat.

It’s crucial to remember that the leaked images depict prototype or “dummy” units, meaning they are subject to extensive changes throughout the design process. The final versions of the devices may differ significantly from what is seen in these images.

We anticipate Samsung will soon confirm the July 10 date for its Galaxy Unpacked event, where all details about the new foldables will be officially unveiled.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments