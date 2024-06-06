Your Galaxy Phone will soon let you peek the time with a back tap

From pressing the power button to tapping the screen, there are plenty of ways to check the time on your Galaxy phone . But it seems that’s not enough for Samsung as it is working on a new method for checking the time.

As spotted by tipster Tarun Vats , Samsung is working on an update for the RegiStar module in the Good Lock app. This update will introduce a function the development team calls “Check Time with Back Tap.”

For context, RegiStar is a module for Good Lock that allows you to assign functions to a double-tap gesture on the back of your phone. For example, you could make it so that a screenshot is taken when you tap on the back of your phone twice. It’s not much different from the Quick Tap feature you get on a Pixel phone.

With Check Time with Back Tap, users can check the time by simply double-taping on the back of their locked device. As the RegiStar team explains:

This feature helps you check the time by tapping the back of device even in an environment where it is difficult to see the screen, and aims to improve accessibility. In particular, this feature works even ‘when the screen is turned off’ unlike the other Back-Tap actions, so it is expected to be of great help to those who need this feature.

The team says that the function will first arrive on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. It will later expand out to other Galaxy devices through the upcoming One UI 7 update. However, it looks like tablets are being excluded from the rollout.