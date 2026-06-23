Prime Day 2026 brings a rare chance to get Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for just $209.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung packed a lot into the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, from 2-way speakers and dual amps to adaptive ANC 2.0 and Hi-Res 24-bit/96 kHz audio on compatible Galaxy devices. There’s also a timely deal running on the flagship earbuds.

For Prime Day 2026, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are selling for $209.99 instead of their $249.99 RRP. That works out to a 16% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year. The earbuds also have a 4.6-star review score.

The feature list is strong here. Samsung says ANC 2.0 adapts in real time, and voice or siren detection can automatically switch you to Ambient mode. Galaxy AI tools such as Interpreter and Live Translate are part of the package as well, although the most advanced features require compatible Samsung Galaxy devices. That makes these buds stand out most for people already using Samsung gear.

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours from the buds, with about 30 hours total when you include the case. Durability gets a boost too, with IP57 protection on the earbuds.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discounted price. Anyone who isn’t already a member can start with a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

Follow