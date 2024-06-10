Latest Galaxy Buds 3 leak reveals a potentially divisive redesign

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaked image suggests that Samsung may introduce a stalk design to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

This would go against the company’s traditional compact “bud” design.

The image also showcases the device’s “blade lights” and silver colorway.

Last month, we reported that Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy Buds may offer a significantly different design than previous generations. Now, a new leaked image lends further credence to this. According to a pixelated leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass (h/t: Asian Geek Squad), the Galaxy Buds 3 may drop its “bud” design in favor of an AirPods-like stalk.

We can’t glean many fine details from the image, but what is apparent is the rumored “blade lights” bar at the foot of the stalk and the silver colorway. Have a look at the render below.

Samsung’s move to a more Apple-inspired design will have its fans and detractors. Adding stalks would give Samsung more practical packaging options, improve microphone quality, provide more surface area for touch controls, and even improve fit for some users. However, the added bulk goes against Samsung’s traditional and distinctive design.

It’s unclear if the Galaxy Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro will feature the redesign. However, considering previous leaks claimed that the blade lights are exclusive to the Pro model, it seems likely that it will adopt the design.

Nevertheless, both the Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will receive active noise cancelation, IP57 water and dust resistance, SmartThings Find support, and 24bit/96kHz audio support, according to earlier leaks.

The new buds are expected to debut alongside Samsung’s other forthcoming products at an unconfirmed July 10 event in Paris.

